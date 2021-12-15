site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jarron-jones-clear-of-suspension | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jarron Jones: Clear of suspension
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jones was reinstated from his 10-game suspension Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.
Jones received the 10-game ban in October and is now cleared to take the field. The 27-year-old remains a free agent and has yet to make his NFL debut.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read