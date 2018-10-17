Jarron Jones: Released from Bucs practice squad
Jones was released from the Buccaneers' practice squad Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The Notre Dame product had signed to the Buccaneers' practice squad in Week 2 after his release from the Giants, which he'd spent the preseason with. He's now free to sign elsewhere.
