Jones was waived by the Lions on Thursday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.

Jones signed a future/reserve contract with the Lions on Dec. 31 of 2018 -- barely five months ago -- but is now a free agent again. The Notre Dame product was originally a defensive end but began the transition to the offensive line. Whether Jones signs with another team -- and what side of the ball he would play on -- should become more clear as the offseason rolls on.