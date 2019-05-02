Jarron Jones: Waived by Detroit
Jones was waived by the Lions on Thursday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Jones signed a future/reserve contract with the Lions on Dec. 31 of 2018 -- barely five months ago -- but is now a free agent again. The Notre Dame product was originally a defensive end but began the transition to the offensive line. Whether Jones signs with another team -- and what side of the ball he would play on -- should become more clear as the offseason rolls on.
