Howard (undisclosed) tried for the Steelers on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The running back was waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement by the Packers last August but never caught on with another team. Howard, though, appears to be healthy again and in search of his next opportunity. The Alcorn State product went undrafted in 2024 after running for 2,042 yards and 19 touchdowns during his final two collegiate seasons.