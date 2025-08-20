The Bills waived/injured Howard (undisclosed) on Wednesday.

Howard was signed by the Bills on Tuesday, but he suffered an injury during practice on the same day. Howard will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers, which would force him to miss the entire 2025 season unless an injury settlement is reached with the Bills. He has yet to play in an NFL regular-season game since signing with the Packers as an undrafted free agent in May of 2024.