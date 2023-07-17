Landry (ankle) remains a free agent a week before NFL teams open training camp, Isaiah Delgado of The Gwinnett Post reports.

The 30-year-old slot receiver sunk to 12 games and 570 receiving yards in his final season with the Browns in 2021, before dropping even further (nine games, 272 yards) in 2022 for the Saints. Landry was placed on injured reserve in December and may have had surgery at some point last winter, though no procedure has been reported. If he wants to continue playing, he should at least be able to find a team that'll allow him to compete for slot snaps during training camp.