The Falcons waived McClellan (knee) on Tuesday, Terrin Waack of the team's official site reports.

McClellan managed just two regular-season appearances a rookie in 2024, in which span he rushed 13 times for 32 yards. While the 2024 sixth-round pick appears recovered from the knee injury that forced him to finish his rookie campaign on IR, he'll now have to search elsewhere for a chance to compete for a depth role. Jashaun Corbin takes McClellan's spot on the Falcons roster.