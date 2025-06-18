The Browns waived Reed (undisclosed) from injured reserve with a settlement Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Reed joined the team as an undrafted free agent in May but landed on injured reserve just several days later after picking up an undisclosed injury. The 6-foot-1 receiver hauled in 155 passes for 2,103 yards and 16 touchdowns across his four seasons at San Diego and will now look to get healthy and catch on with another team.