The Patriots cut Corbin from the practice squad Tuesday.

Corbin spent time on the practice squad injured list earlier in the season and will conclude his almost three-month tenure on the squad without being elevated to the active roster. With starting running back TreVeyon Henderson cleared of his concussion, the Patriots seem to be comfortable with a running back corps of Henderson, Rhamondre Stevenson and D'Ernest Johnson, leaving no need for Corbin. In a move corresponding to the waiving of Corbin, the team signed tight end Marshall Lang to the practice squad.