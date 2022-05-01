Corbin is signing with the Giants as an undrafted free agent, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Corbin appeared in 12 games with Florida State last season, carrying the ball 143 times for 887 yards and seven touchdowns. He also brought in 25 receptions for 144 yards and a score through the air. Corbin spent time on special teams too, as a part-time kick returner, gaining 128 yards on seven returns. Without solidified depth behind Saquon Barkley and arguably Matt Breida, Corbin has an opportunity to earn a role with the Giants this upcoming season.