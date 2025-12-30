default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Patriots waived Corbin from the practice squad Tuesday.

Corbin spent time on the practice squad injured list earlier in the season, and will conclude his almost three-month tenure on the squad without being elevated to the active roster. With starting running back TreyVeyon Henderson cleared of his concussion, the Patriots seem to be comfortable with a running back corps of Henderson, Rhamandre Stevenson and D'Ernest Johnson, leaving no need for Corbin. In a move corresponding to the waiving of Corbin, the team signed tight end Marshall Lang to the practice squad.

More News