Jashon Cornell: Reaches injury settlement
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Lions waived Cornell (undisclosed) from injured reserve Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
It's not yet clear what injury Cornell is dealing with. However, he'll be eligible to play in 2022 after reaching an injury settlement with the Lions.
