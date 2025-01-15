Brownlee signed with the Chiefs' practice squad Wednesday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.
Brownlee spent time on the Jets' practice squad this season, after appearing in seven games for the franchise in 2023. He'll now get an opportunity with Kansas City in advance of their game Saturday against the Texans.
