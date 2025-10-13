Jason Brownlee: Let go by Chiefs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brownlee was waived by the Chiefs on Monday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.
Brownlee has been active for five of six games this season, contributing almost exclusively on special teams. He's likely to get an opportunity elsewhere around the league, or he could return to the Kansas City practice squad.
