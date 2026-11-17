The Titans signed Brownlee to the practice squad Monday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Brownlee spent about a week on the Giants' practice squad before being cut by the team Oct. 27. He last saw regular-season action in 2025 with the Chiefs, when he saw just one target without recording a catch across six games. Wide receivers Carnell Tate (shoulder) and Wan'Dale Robinson (ankle) are both working through injuries, although the former is expected to return from a two-game absence to play in Week 11 against the Cowboys on Sunday.