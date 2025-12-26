Brownlee reverted to the Chiefs' practice squad Friday.

Despite being elevated for Week 17, Brownlee did not participate in Thursday's loss to the Broncos. With Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Jalen Royals all active and healthy, the Chiefs must not have felt Brownlee's presence would be required to replace an injured Rashee Rice (concussion), Tyquan Thornton (concussion), or Nikko Remigio (knee).