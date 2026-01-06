Brownlee reverted to the Chiefs' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Brownlee played five of 64 offensive snaps during the Chiefs' 14-12 loss to the Raiders on Sunday but did not show up on the box score otherwise. Brownlee spent time on the Chiefs' practice squad and active roster in 2025 and appeared in six regular-season games, failing to record a catch on one target. He'll enter the 2026 offseason as an unrestricted free agent.