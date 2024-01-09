The Lions reverted Cabinda to their practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

After spending much of the campaign on IR with a knee injury, Cabinda was activated ahead of Detroit's Week 17 loss to Dallas. He was subsequently waived but then re-signed to the team's practice squad ahead of Sunday's season finale versus Minnesota. In addition to contributing on special teams, Cabinda has also worked as both a fullback and tight end, and he has an especially good chance of being elevated for Detroit's wild-card game against the Rams on Sunday if Sam LaPorta (knee) and/or Brock Wright (hip) can't suit up.