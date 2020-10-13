Croom has reverted to Philadelphia's practice squad, per the NFL's transaction log.
The former Bill made his first NFL appearance in two years during Philadelphia's Week 5 loss to the Steelers, though he only garnered two offensive snaps and seven special-teams snaps. Dallas Goedert (ankle) must sit out at least one more week after landing on injured reserve Sept. 29, but the Eagles are seemingly feel comfortable with Richard Rodgers and Hakeem Butler as secondary tight end options heading into a matchup against the Ravens.