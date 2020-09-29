site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jason Croom: Joins Philly practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Croom signed with the Eagles' practice squad Tuesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Croom's signing gives the franchise some added depth at tight end in the wake of Dallas Goedert's ankle injury. If Croom impresses in practice, he could work his way up to the game-day roster.
