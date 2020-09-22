site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jason-croom-let-go-by-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jason Croom: Let go by practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Bills cut Croom (hamstring) from the practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Croom hasn't played an NFL snap since 2019 when he recorded a 22-259-1 line. He'll look to get healthy and secure another practice squad role elsewhere.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read