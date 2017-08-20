Jason Croom: Waived with injury designation
Croom (ankle) was waived/injured by the Bills on Sunday, Mike Rodak of ESPN reports.
Croom was seen in a walking boot after suffering an ankle injury during Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles. He'll likely revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.
