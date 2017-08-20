Play

Jason Croom: Waived with injury designation

Croom (ankle) was waived/injured by the Bills on Sunday, Mike Rodak of ESPN reports.

Croom was seen in a walking boot after suffering an ankle injury during Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles. He'll likely revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories