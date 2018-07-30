Hall was waived by the Falcons on Monday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

After he was cut by the Seahawks in May, Atlanta became intrigued with the possibility of bringing on Hall to compete for a backup role at safety. Hall recorded 212 tackles and five forced turnovers in 32 careers starts (48 games played) at the University of Texas, becoming notorious as one of the most punishing tacklers on the team. The imposing 6-foot-3 safety has yet to catch on with an NFL squad since going undrafted in April's draft, but he will look to re-calibrate quickly and earn some preseason snaps elsewhere.