Jason Hall: Let go by Atlanta
Hall was waived by the Falcons on Monday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.
After he was cut by the Seahawks in May, Atlanta became intrigued with the possibility of bringing on Hall to compete for a backup role at safety. Hall recorded 212 tackles and five forced turnovers in 32 careers starts (48 games played) at the University of Texas, becoming notorious as one of the most punishing tacklers on the team. The imposing 6-foot-3 safety has yet to catch on with an NFL squad since going undrafted in April's draft, but he will look to re-calibrate quickly and earn some preseason snaps elsewhere.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Rise of Dalvin Cook?
Kicking off Running Back Week with some sleepers and some excitement over Dalvin Cook.
-
Best fantasy football sleepers to target
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
RBs are back: A Fantasy blessing
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Running back Tiers 2.0
You don't have to wait until Draft Day to know when running backs will get taken. Plan ahead...
-
RB overview & draft strategies
League scoring will dictate the depth of quality running backs available on Draft Day, but...
-
Five big questions at RB
NFL camps are open, so the countdown is on for the Fantasy Football season. Our experts continue...