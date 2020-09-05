Huntley was waived by the Lions on Saturday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
This was a puzzling decision as Huntley, a 2020 fifth-round pick, supposedly looked solid during training camp. Expected to be the team's newest rendition of Theo Riddick, the pass-catching responsibilities will now likely fall on Ty Johnson, and to a lesser extent, D'Andre Swift. If anything, the decision to waive Huntley should reinforce the notion that Swift, who has missed time in practice with an undisclosed injury, should be plenty healthy for the team's Week 1 contest against the Bears.