Huntley was brought onto the Colts' practice squad Wednesday, Joel A. Erickson of IndyStar reports.

With Jonathan Taylor (ankle) set to miss at least four games on the PUP list and Zack Moss (arm) uncertain for Week 1, Huntley may not have to wait long to get his chance. The Colts also kept Deon Jackson and Evan Hull on the 53-man roster over Huntley.