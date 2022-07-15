McCourty announced his retirement from the NFL via his personal instagram, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

McCourty missed the second half of the 2021 campaign after suffering a foot injury at the end of October. The 2019 sixth-round pick finished a season with at least 60 tackles seven times during his 13-year career and registered 17 interceptions, eight forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries -- including two defensive touchdowns.