Moore reverted to the Chargers' practice squad after fielding 10 offensive snaps and 12 special-teams snaps during Sunday's 31-30 loss to the Broncos, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Moore has bounced between the active roster, the practice squad and the waiver wire over the first half of 2020, ultimately seeing game action in Weeks 4 and 8 for the Chargers. The 25-year-old receiver has yet to contribute a catch in his second active NFL season, though he has been on the field for a combined 35 snaps over his pair of appearances.