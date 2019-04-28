Jason Moore: Heading to Los Angeles

The Chargers are expected to sign Moore as an undrafted free agent.

Moore comes from little-known Findlay Universty, where he caught 204 passes for a whopping 3,217 yards and 39 touchdowns. He brings a blend of speed and size, and the production, albeit against lessor competition, is certainly a positive. Moore will likely face an uphill battle for a roster spot in 2019.

