The Jets claimed Myers off waivers Tuesday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Myers was waived by the Seahawks on Monday, losing out to Sebastian Janikowski for the kicker job in Seattle. The 27-year-old will now try to make an impression in New York, where he figures to compete with Taylor Bertolet after Cairo Santos dropped out of the mix due to a groin injury. Regardless of which player wins the job, there isn't much reason to consider rostering a kicker from the Jets.

