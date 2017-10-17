Play

Myers was released Tuesday by the Jaguars, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Myers is coming off an outing against the Rams where he missed two 54-yard field goals, making him 0-for-3 from 50-plus yards on the season. With the Jaguars' offense often times struggling to move the ball, the team is likely looking to find a more reliable leg from longer distances. Upon releasing Myers, the team has signed Josh Lambo, who played for the Chargers in each of the last two seasons.

