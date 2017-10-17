Jason Myers: Let go by Jaguars
Myers was released Tuesday by the Jaguars, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Myers is coming off an outing against the Rams where he missed two 54-yard field goals, making him 0-for-3 from 50-plus yards on the season. With the Jaguars' offense often times struggling to move the ball, the team is likely looking to find a more reliable leg from longer distances. Upon releasing Myers, the team has signed Josh Lambo, who played for the Chargers in each of the last two seasons.
