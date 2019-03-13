Jason Myers: Parting ways with Jets
Myers announced Wednesday via Twitter that he won't be returning to the Jets in 2019.
You'd think the Jets' addition of a game-breaking running back like Le'Veon Bell would make Myers even more excited about staying put in New York -- especially when considering he earned a 2018 Pro-Bowl bid for his work in the Big Apple environment last season. However, that doesn't appear to be the case, and Myers will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. The fifth-year kicker made 33 of 36 field-goal attempts last year, including 6-of-7 from beyond 50 yards.
