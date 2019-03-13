Myers announced Wednesday via his personal Twitter account that he won't be returning to the Jets in 2019.

The Jets already made one of the biggest splashes of the offseason with the addition of running back Le'Veon Bell, but apparently weren't willing to pay the going rate for their Pro Bowl kicker on the open market. Myers should draw plenty of interest after knocking down 33 of 36 field-goal attempts last season, including a 6-of-7 mark from beyond 50 yards.