Peters is set for a visit with the Seahawks on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Peters expressed last month that he was interested in pursuing a 20th season in the NFL, but he has remained a free agent. Now with Charles Cross (toe) banged up and Abraham Lucas (knee) still dealing with a patellar tendon injury, the 41-year-old could get his shot with Seattle. If all goes well at the visit, Peters is expected to sign with the Seahawks' practice squad, then potentially move up to the active roster. The offensive tackle operated in a very similar scenario with Dallas last season.