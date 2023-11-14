Pierre-Paul signed with the Saints' practice squad Monday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Pierre-Paul spent last year with the Ravens after playing the previous four seasons in Tampa Bay, recording 3.0 sacks in 14 contests. The 34-year-old remained a free agent going into the season, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network recently reported the 34-year-old was willing to sign with the practice squad of a playoff contender. Now, Pierre-Paul will work to earn a spot on the team's 53-man roster as the Saints look to bolster their pass rush capabilities.