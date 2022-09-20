Pierre-Paul (shoulder) visited with Baltimore on Tuesday, Jordan Schultz of TheScore.com reports.
Pierre-Paul, who is recovering from a shoulder surgery he underwent in February, also met with the team back in June, but he wasn't signed at that time. Now, the Ravens can ill-afford to be picky, as they've lost Vince Biegel, Steven Means, Daelin Hayes and Tyus Bowser to injury and Jaylon Ferguson to a tragic death since that initial meeting, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Baltimore doesn't have any healthy natural edge rushers behind starters Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston right now, so they ought to be very interested in working something out with Pierre-Paul.
More News
-
Jason Pierre-Paul: Visits with Ravens•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Active Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Will be available Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Out Week 18•