Pierre-Paul (shoulder) is visiting with Baltimore on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Pierre-Paul is still recovering from shoulder surgery in February to address an injury that kept him out of the Buccaneers' final three regular-season games in 2021. The 33-year-old is coming off the least productive season of his four-year tenure in Tampa Bay, totaling 31 tackles and 2.5 sacks over 12 games. Despite this disappointing campaign, Pierre-Paul could help provide much-needed pass-rushing depth for Baltimore as the team's starting outside linebackers -- Odafe Oweh and Tyus Bowser -- combined for 12 total sacks during the 2021 season.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Active Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Will be available Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Out Week 18•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Misses practice again Thursday•