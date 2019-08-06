Jason Spriggs: Waived/injured by Packers
The Packers placed Spriggs (back) on the waived/injured list Tuesday.
Spriggs has been dealing with elbow and back injuries leading up to training camp, and was finally placed on waivers. Assuming he goes unclaimed, this move is likely just a precursor to his placement on injured reserve.
