Jason Thompson: Cut by Cowboys
Thompson was released by the Cowboys on Friday. Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com reports.
The second-year safety has already been given a look by four different organizations in his career without suiting up for a regular-season game. Expect Thompson to latch on somewhere else fairly quickly given his athletic upside, even if he's unlikely to escape the practice squad in 2018.
