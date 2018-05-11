Thompson was released by the Cowboys on Friday. Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com reports.

The second-year safety has already been given a look by four different organizations in his career without suiting up for a regular-season game. Expect Thompson to latch on somewhere else fairly quickly given his athletic upside, even if he's unlikely to escape the practice squad in 2018.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories