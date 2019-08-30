Jason Vander Laan: Cut by Carolina
The Panthers cut Vander Laan on Friday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Vander Laan was promoted from Carolina's practice squad down the stretch of the 2018 season, but did not ultimately suit up for a regular-season contest. He'll now work to catch on elsewhere in the league.
