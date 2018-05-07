Vander Laan was waived by the Colts on Monday.

Vander Laan spent the 2017 campaign alternating between the Colts' active roster and practice squad, seeing the field in four total games. He failed to make much of an impact and will now look for a new organization after being released Monday. Considering Vander Laan's struggles to earn snaps the last two years, he'll have a tough time becoming fantasy relevant elsewhere in the league.