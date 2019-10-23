Jason Vander Laan: Finds new practice squad
Vander Laan signed with the Saints' practice squad Wednesday, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Saints' top tight end Jared Cook is working through an ankle injury, so Vander Laan is being brought in to learn the system in case Cook can't play Sunday against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Jason Vander Laan: Released from practice squad•
-
Jason Vander Laan: Latches on with practice squad•
-
Jason Vander Laan: Cut by Carolina•
-
Panthers' Jason Vander Laan: Promoted from practice squad•
-
Panthers' Jason Vander Laan: Held out of practice•
-
Panthers' Jason Vander Laan: Signs with Panthers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
RB Preview: Answering your big questions
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 8 including waiver wire adds...
-
What you need to know: Thielen ruled out
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 8.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Redrafting the top-100 players
Chris Godwin and Cooper Kupp went off the board in the early second round of this CBS Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.