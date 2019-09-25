Play

Vander Laan signed with the Patriots' practice squad Wednesday.

Vander Laan hasn't played in a regular-season game since suiting up for the Colts in 2017. He's a necessary standby asset for the Patriots, however, as Matt LaCosse (calf) and Ryan Izzo (ankle) are battling injuries ahead of Sunday's game versus the Bills.

