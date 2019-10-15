Vander Laan was cut from the Patriots' practice squad Tuesday, Nick Underhill of The Athletic reports.

Vander Laan has been looking for an opportunity to join a 53-man roster since being let go by the Colts following the 2017 season. He got a look from the Patriots after getting picked up in late September, but they have ultimately opted to go in another direction.

