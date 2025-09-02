The Panthers waived Carter (ankle) from injured reserve with an injury settlement Tuesday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Carter was slated to miss the entire 2025 season after reverting to IR in late August. By reaching an injury settlement, the 2022 seventh-rounder will be able to sign with a team once he has fully recovered from his ankle injury. Carter last saw regular-season action in 2023 with the Bears, when he appeared in 10 games (two starts).