Coach Kyle Shanahan relayed Wednesday that Jenning remains on the practice squad injured reserve list with a hamstring injury, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Shanahan explained that Jennings would've been called up to the active roster to fill the void at wide receiver if it wasn't for this injury. Jennings will aim to return in about three weeks, and that same opportunity could be available at that time. The rookie seventh-round pick out of Tennessee produced a 59-969-8 line in his final collegiate season.