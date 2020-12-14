Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Jennings (hamstring) isn't expected to practice in the near future, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Shanahan added that Jennings nearly ripped his hamstring in October. Despite Shanahan's pessimism in the short term, the head coach was hopeful that Jennings will practice and possibly play in a game by the end of the season. Jennings posted a 59-969-8 line over 13 games in his senior season at Tennessee. He'll remain on the 49ers' practice squad until he's healthy.