Guidry was waived by the Jets on Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Guidry played a significant reserve role for the Jets last season, recording 48 tackles and three passes defended over 17 games. The 5-foot-9 nickel corner also saw three starts and played 467 defensive snaps in 2021, so his departure likely indicates the confidence that New York's coaching staff has in this position group overall. Guidry will now pass through waivers and look to land with a new team where he can carve out a similar backup role.