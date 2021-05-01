Hawkins is expected to sign with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Falcons have reconfigured their backfield from a season ago, moving on from Todd Gurley, Brian Hill and Ito Smith. After free agency, Mike Davis and Cordarrelle Patterson occupied the top two spots on the depth chart, but Hawkins now will have a chance to get in the mix. In the past two campaigns at Louisville, Hawkins racked up 2,347 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns in 21 games at 5-foot-8, 183 pounds.