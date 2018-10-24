Javien Elliott: Waived by Tampa Bay
Elliott was waived by the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Elliott was let go once the team decided to bring on De'Vante Harris. Perhaps Elliott will latch on elsewhere, but speculation seems a bit premature at this juncture in time.
