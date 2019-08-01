Javien Hamilton: Waived/injured by Packers

Hamilton (hamstring) was placed on the waived/injured list by the Packers on Wednesday.

Hamilton was unable to suit up in Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring injury, and will hit the waived/injured list. The undrafted rookie won't cause a hole in the secondary, but will revert to the Packers' injured reserve list if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

